NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kyrie Irving can continue to choose not to be vaccinated for COVID-19. He just won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he is. According to a report in the Athletic, Irving is not anti-vaccine but is upset with people losing their jobs because of the mandates. He’s willing to put his career on the line because of that stance.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO