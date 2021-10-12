Man hurt after jumping out of car on interstate

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Investigators are trying to figure out why a man jumped out of a vehicle on Interstate 29 in Fargo.

KFGO reported the 33-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle heading south on I-29 about 4:30 p.m. on Monday. He jumped out near an exit and was partially run over by the vehicle before he tried to leap over the overpass’ concrete guardrail.

Two people restrained him and kept him from hurting himself further. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.