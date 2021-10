I'm not the biggest dessert person and rarely crave specific sweet treats, but I always look forward to my annual slice of pumpkin pie. It's one of my favorite things to eat, sweet or otherwise, and it's always been a bit of a mystery why this great pie is only made once a year. That mystery will have to be dealt with another time, but this amazing "Old Fashioned Pumpkin Butter" would be perfect for enjoying something very similar, and possibly superior, when pumpkin pie is out of season.

