Page County Supervisors approve language for proposed ATV/UTV ordinance

(Clarinda) -- A proposed recreational ATV/UTV ordinance in Page County is taking shape. Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the final language for summary publication of a proposed ordinance to allow recreational use of ATVs on gravel roads in the county. The approval finalizes the language of an ordinance that will be the subject of a public hearing on October 26th. The final language comes after further discussion between the supervisors, County Recorder Brenda Esaias, County Sheriff Lyle Palmer and staff from the county's conservation department. Under the ordinance, ATVs used only for agricultural purposes would be exempt from being registered, a suggestion offered by Esaias.