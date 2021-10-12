Spartan Football Playback: Indiana vs. Michigan State (2011)

Location: Spartan Stadium — East Lansing, Michigan. All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 48-17-2 Ah yes, another battle for the most flattering trophy in all of college football: The Old Brass Spittoon. Michigan State and Indiana will clash for the 68th time overall, as the Spartans travel to Bloomington this weekend for the first time since 2018 and each team continues to trend in opposite directions.