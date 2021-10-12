CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Author Clock’s Whimsical Design Interweaves Time + Literature

By Josh Rubin
coolhunting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChecking the time throughout the day isn’t often fun or memorable, yet the Author Clock—launching today on Kickstarter—is designed to change that. Using literary quotes that mention a specific time, this charming clock conveys each minute within the day. These quotes, sourced from over a thousand books across six centuries, deliver the hour while conjuring famed fictional worlds—from Virginia Woolf to William Shakespeare—turning temporality into a whimsical event.

coolhunting.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Literature-Displaying Clocks

The 'Author Clock' has been designed by Jose Cardona as a literally novel way to tell time by providing avid literary enthusiasts with a way to keep time. The clock is characterized by its e-ink display that is devoice of hands or numbers, but instead utilizes excerpts from literature to convey the time to the onlooker. The clock makes use of more than 2,000 quotes from authors across six centuries in order to incorporate a wondrous experience into the simple act of telling the time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Christian Marclay
Person
Virginia Woolf
Gazette

Latest book by Colorado Springs author, literature teacher explores journey into hell

In his new book, “Depths of Dante,” Colorado Springs author Kevin Cady invites readers to explore one man’s journey into the darkest regions of the human condition. The book follows Dante Trakas on his journey to an unimaginable world. What begins as a search for a lost ship, the Cursed Nomad, turns into a down-the-rabbit-hole adventure where Dante explores not only the furthest reaches of himself, but of humankind.
COLORADO STATE
AFP

First wave of pandemic novels hits Frankfurt fair

This week's Frankfurt book fair, the world's oldest and largest, brings with it the first wave of pandemic novels. But are readers ready to relive coronavirus and lockdown life through fictional characters? Some of the best-known authors have pandemic tales on the way, with Jodi Picoult finding inspiration in a tourist stranded abroad, while Margaret Atwood is teaming up with the likes of Dave Eggers and John Grisham on a "collaborative novel" about Manhattan residents thrown together by lockdown. "We members of the human race have been through a very difficult time here on planet Earth, and it's not over yet," Atwood told the Frankfurt fair via video link on Tuesday. "Already the writers have begun to bear witness," said the Canadian author, who is editing the novel "Fourteen Days: An Unauthorised Gathering", scheduled for release in 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Guardian
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Shares the Gorgeous Pics JAY-Z Took of Her in Italy

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are living La Vita Bella in Italy. The couple has been enjoying a luxurious vacation in the European country and on Tuesday, Bey took to Instagram to share some photos her husband took of her while out in Venice. In the pics, the 40-year-old singer is wearing...
CELEBRITIES
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
Deadline

Leslie Bricusse Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Doctor Dolittle’, ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Willy Wonka’ Songwriter Was 90

Leslie Bricusse, the songwriter for film and stage whose extensive roster of hits and standards includes “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, “Talk to the Animals” from Doctor Dolittle and “What Kind of Fool Am I?” from Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, died Tuesday. He was 90. His death was announced today by son Adam Bricusse in a Facebook post. A cause of death was not specified. “My Dearest Father passed away peacefully this morning,” Adam Bricusse wrote. “Please raise a glass for him.” “One the giant songwriters of our time,” wrote actress Joan Collins,...
CELEBRITIES
Financial Times

Cult Shop: art and design come together at Melbourne’s Modern Times

“We wanted a place that was accessible, warm and welcoming,” says Joel Malin of Modern Times, the vintage furniture, art and design shop that he opened with his wife Amy in Melbourne in 2012. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a student, an architect or someone who works in a café down the road – if you’re interested in design and you want to talk about it, learn about it and look at it, you’re one of us.”
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Whimsical Anime-Inspired Furniture

Designer Kateryna Sokolova created the Totoro Furniture Collection for Italian brand Driade and it features designs with soft rounded curves and playful silhouettes inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's My Neighbor Totoro. The anime-inspired furniture collection consists of an upholstered chair, an armchair and a three-seater sofa, plus coffee tables to add even more functionality to the seating solutions.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Telegraph

Sally Rooney’s ‘cultural boycott’ is a betrayal of literature itself

Among the proudest exhibits on my bookshelves are the Hebrew versions of my three novels. Seeing your words translated into a different language is always a thrill, but there is something extra special when those words are represented in a different alphabet – the square, black, blockish letters of Hebrew’s Ktav Ashuri. Plus, you have to read from right to left, which makes the mind boggle in a good way.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy