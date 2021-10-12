Schiff calls House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy an 'insurrectionist in a suit and tie'

For the third time this year, Senate Democrats will force a test vote Wednesday on sweeping elections legislation that they tout as a powerful counterweight to new voting restrictions in the states.Once again, Republicans are certain to block it.But amid the stalemate, there are signs that Democrats are making headway in their effort to create consensus around changing Senate procedural rules, a key step that could allow them to muscle transformative legislation through the narrowly divided chamber.Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, recently eased his longstanding opposition to changing the filibuster rules, which create a...
