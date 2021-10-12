CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schiff calls House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy an 'insurrectionist in a suit and tie'

By Veronica Stracqualursi
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff on Tuesday referred to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as an "insurrectionist in a suit and tie," as he slammed the House Republican leader for having "absolutely no reverence for the truth."

Jennifer Brecht
8d ago

Adam schitt needs to sit down. calling somebody an insurrectionist when he went on a witch hunt against Trump with the Democratic made up Russia collusion. Schitt needs to take several seats.

DrWho911
8d ago

Schiff is the worst of them all! Trying to pin the Russian collusion hoax on Trump when we all knew Hillary bought and paid for it!

v smyers
8d ago

hey turtle..let's come out of your shell and research a wee bit . Schitt and others is the reason "intelligence" has to be used lightly.

