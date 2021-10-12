8-Week-Old Puppy Stolen From Dedham Home Reunited With Owner

DEDHAM (CBS) — An eight-week-old puppy that was stolen from a house in Dedham Sunday night has been reunited with its owner. A dirt bike, jewelry, cash, shoes, and documents were also taken, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on Bussey Street around 8:20 p.m.

The homeowner said they had left for a short amount of time and when they came back it was clear that someone had forced their way inside through the back. The suspect was already gone when officers arrived.

Dedham Police said Tuesday the puppy was found wandering the streets in Quincy and taken to a shelter.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody what I’m going through. This is crazy,” the dog’s owner Wilma Canules said. “My dog was not replaceable. I’m happy to be here and I’m happy people helped me find her.”

The dirt bike is a Honda CRF450R with dual exhaust, a pro taper rear sprocket, renthal bars, and red and black grips.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gonski at 781-326-1212.