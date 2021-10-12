CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Handling Sharks You Catch With Care and Safety

Cover picture for the articleCatching sharks of all species is quite exciting, whether they’re your main target or you just happen to encounter one by accident. Either way, handling a shark is unlike handling any other species of fish. We all know these things are dangerous, so the need to act accordingly is obvious. But beyond that, many types of sharks are endangered and all play an important role in the ecosystem. So it’s also important to take as much care for them as we do for ourselves.

