Lord Frost might just be serious about rewriting the Northern Ireland protocol
I had assumed that David Frost, the Brexit minister, was demanding the rewriting of the Northern Ireland protocol as a negotiating tactic. You can see how that might work. He demands new rules on sausages plus the removal of the European Court from its role in enforcing the protocol. The EU side offers a concession on sausages; the UK side agrees to drop the demand about the European Court. A sensible compromise, and both sides would be happy.www.independent.co.uk
