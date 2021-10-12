CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Lord Frost might just be serious about rewriting the Northern Ireland protocol

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had assumed that David Frost, the Brexit minister, was demanding the rewriting of the Northern Ireland protocol as a negotiating tactic. You can see how that might work. He demands new rules on sausages plus the removal of the European Court from its role in enforcing the protocol. The EU side offers a concession on sausages; the UK side agrees to drop the demand about the European Court. A sensible compromise, and both sides would be happy.

BBC

Brexit: Lord Frost proposes 'entirely new' NI protocol

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has proposed plans for an entirely new protocol to replace the existing Northern Ireland Protocol. In a speech to diplomats in Portugal on Tuesday, he described his new legal text as "a better way forward". The protocol is the special Brexit deal agreed for Northern Ireland...
POLITICS
newschain

UK on fresh collision course with Brussels over Northern Ireland Protocol

Britain is on a fresh collision course with the EU over the Brexit minister’s demand to drop the role of the European Court of Justice from the Northern Ireland Protocol. Lord Frost was accused of using an unassailable “red line” to create a “destabilising stand-off” with Brussels amid indications the Government was edging closer to overriding parts of its own post-Brexit agreement.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Let the talks begin, says Lord Frost as EU offers new Northern Ireland deal

The EU appears to have “moved significantly” with its offer of a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland that dramatically cuts border checks on British goods, Lord Frost said as he called for intensive talks with Brussels to begin. Brussels said it had gone “far beyond tinkering at the edges”...
ECONOMY
Person
David Frost
Telegraph

Lord Frost: EU at risk of making 'historic misjudgment' over protocol concessions

Brussels will be making a “historic misjudgment” if it fails to make fresh concessions on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Frost will warn on Tuesday. In a speech in Lisbon, Portugal, the Brexit minister will urge the European Commission to bend its rules and accept that the European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) involvement in the province must end.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Lord Frost says the EU 'doesn't always look like it wants the UK to succeed' and warns it will 'take two' to fix the 'fractious' post-Brexit relationship as he calls for compromise over Northern Ireland border rules

Lord Frost today claimed it 'doesn't always look like' the EU wants the UK to succeed as he warned it will 'take two' to repair the 'fractious' post-Brexit relationship between Britain and Brussels. The Government's Brexit chief said 'we didn't want it to be like this' and 'if there is...
POLITICS
investing.com

Britain to stress need for 'significant change' in Northern Ireland protocol

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will tell the European Union again next week that "significant change" to the Northern Ireland protocol is vital for the restoration of genuinely good relations between London and Brussels. The protocol was part of the Brexit divorce settlement Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU, but...
EUROPE
#European Union#Rewriting#Uk#The European Court#Eu#British
The Independent

Lord Frost heads to Brussels to kick off ‘intensive’ Northern Ireland Brexit talks

Intensive talks to revise the Northern Ireland Brexit deal will get under way in Brussels on Friday, amid growing speculation that the two sides could close in on a compromise.Brexit minister Lord Frost, who negotiated the original deal but now wants to overhaul it, will meet EU Brexit chief Maros Secfovic for lunch to kick off proceedings.The UK side warned of a “substantial gap” between the two parties ahead of the discussions, but accepted that Brussels had made a “considerable effort” to address British concerns about the protocol.But on the eve of the meeting Mr Sefcovic cautioned that he had...
EUROPE
Reuters

Germany rejects negotiations over Northern Ireland Protocol

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Germany rejects new negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which stipulates Northern Ireland's will continue to follow EU rules on product standards to prevent checks along the border, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. On Wednesday, the European Commission published proposals to simplify the...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: Lord Frost and Šefčovič discuss NI Protocol in Brussels

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has travelled to Brussels to meet his European Union (EU) counterpart Maros Šefčovič. But they will not be commenting on the meeting, as a sign of respect for Sir David Amess MP, who was stabbed to death on Friday. The UK and EU are expected to...
EUROPE
The Independent

EU must make ‘significant’ shift on European court to reach Northern Ireland deal, says Lord Frost

Lord Frost has warned a “big gap” remains between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, insisting Brussels must make a “significant” concession over the vexed issue of governance if there is to be a deal.It comes after the bloc offered a package of major compromises aimed at cutting red tape and easing the transit of goods between Great Britain to Northern Ireland following months of disruption.However, Lord Frost made clear on Friday that the proposals as they stand are unacceptable – insisting the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in resolving trade disputes is...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Northern Ireland Protocol discussions will not be renegotiation, says Sefcovic

Brexit minister Lord Frost is expected in Brussels on Friday to meet Maros Sefcovic to discuss ways to break the deadlock. European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has said discussions around the Northern Ireland Protocol will not be a renegotiation. The EC has laid out measures to slash 80% of...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Still a long way to go on Northern Ireland Protocol, warns Brexit minister

Lord Frost will hold talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday. There is still “a long way to go” to reach resolution on the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, Brexit minister Lord Frost has warned ahead of a meeting with his EU counterpart. The Cabinet minister will...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen cancels Northern Ireland trip on 'medical advice'

The Queen has had to cancel a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace has said. The 95-year-old monarch was meant to be travelling to Northern Ireland for a two day trip, which was due to begin on Wednesday. She is said to be in “good spirits” and “disappointed” that she is no longer able to go.
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson to laud green credentials of firm that runs ‘UK’s largest carbon emitter’

The company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Boris Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”, The Independent has learned. The prime minister will this week host 200 investors at a summit featuring 12 companies that are supporting his 10-point climate plan and “helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number-one centre for green technology”.But among the companies is the Drax Group, whose taxpayer-subsidised renewable energy plant in north Yorkshire...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Covid news – live: Winter ‘plan B’ not yet on the cards despite plea from NHS leaders, says No 10

Downing Street has ruled out a new lockdown and says it does not yet intend to trigger “plan B” measures, such as mandatory face masks and a recommendation to work from home, to contain the spread of Covid-19 this winter.However, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted ministers need to increased the uptake of booster vaccines and jabs for teenagers.Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, had warned overnight the UK risked “stumbling into a winter crisis” without tougher measures in place. The health service is “on the edge”, he said.Sajid Javid is to hold a rare coronavirus press conference...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom the government spokesman said Wednesday.France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.” France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union “We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement...
INDUSTRY

