B.C. public health teams confirmed 743 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, continuing a levelling trend that has seen spread of the virus below 800 per day in October. There are 360 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 8, down from 373 in the past 24 hours, and 137 in intensive care, up five since Thursday’s count. There have been five additional deaths attributed to the coronavirus, three in Fraser Health and one each in Interior Health and Northern Health where hospitals continue to struggle with serious illness.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO