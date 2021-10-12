Nassau County Fire Rescue Awarded Life-Saving Equipment Grant to Help Keep Community Safe
Grant is part of more than $62.6 million given to first responder organizations across the U.S. by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The past year and a half have been difficult for many, impacting first responders and communities across the country. As we continue to battle health crises and natural disasters, front-line heroes constantly expose themselves to dangerous situations, creating a need for updated lifesaving equipment.fernandinaobserver.com
