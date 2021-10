Starting the second week of November, leaf vacuum trucks will again be rolling through Lexington neighborhoods. Starting the second week of November, leaf vacuum trucks will again be rolling through Lexington neighborhoods. Members of the Council’s Environmental Quality and Public Works Committee got a briefing this week. Council Member Jennifer Reynolds asked about any data on how successful the city service is in keeping leaves out of stormwater drainage areas. “Cause we’re looking at a big price tag and we’ve debated this program on and off for years. Some of our residents really love it, some don’t, and we get complaints from people every year,” said Reynolds.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO