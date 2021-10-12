2021 Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths dropping nationwide, doctors say trick-or-treating is one of the activities this fall that we can really engage in with lots of layers of protection against the virus. “We’ve grown in our science since last year, but the most important thing is we have a vaccine,” said Dr. Keri Althoff, associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. They say it’s an encouraging sign as we continue to fight to get to the other side of this pandemic. “Definitely get out there with your kids and trick or treat, be outside, that’s...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO