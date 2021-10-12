2021 Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours
Halloween Trick or Treat Hours for Sunday, October 31, 2021 are 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The following safety tips are good to remember as your kids trick-or-treat throughout our neighborhoods: Children should always go in groups with adult supervision; All treats should always be inspected by adults before they are eaten; be sure to caution children to always look both ways and use crosswalks when they are crossing streets; and motorists please be extra careful when driving through neighborhoods. Please note, there is no scheduled rain date for trick-or-treating. Have a safe and fun Halloween!northaurora.org
