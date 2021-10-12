Roseburg officials seek money for Stewart Park improvements
Everyone loves their parks, and Roseburg city officials are trying to shake some federal money loose to make some significant improvements at Stewart Park. If Roseburg can secure the $10 million grant it’s eyeing — which city officials acknowledge is a tall order — those improvements could include items like new artificial turf, lighting and fencing at soccer and softball fields, newly surfaced tennis courts, and new outdoor basketball and sand volleyball courts.www.nrtoday.com
