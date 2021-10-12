CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial Beach, CA

56-Year-Old Man Dies After Alleged Fight with Stepson in Imperial Beach

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPkvs_0cOrzzDw00
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 56-year-old man died after what police called an altercation with a stepson Monday in Imperial Beach.

Deputies responded at 12:14 p.m. to a call regarding a person lying on the ground in the 1100 block of Donax Avenue and found William Louis Bischel suffering from head trauma, said San Diego Sheriff‘s Lt. David Gilmore.

During the course of their investigation deputies learned that Bischel was injured during a family-related argument with his 24-year-old stepson, Michael Jarad Ezell, authorities said.

Bischel was taken to UCSD Medical Center where he died from his injuries, Gilmore said.

Gilmore said Ezell was arrested and will be charged with murder. The sheriff’s homicide unit is handling the investigation

Anyone with information about Bischel’s death is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858- 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be called in to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
Imperial Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

60-Year-Old Woman Dies in Crash After Running Red Light at High Speed in Oceanside

A collision at a northern San Diego County intersection left a 60-year-old motorist dead Tuesday, Oceanside Police reported. The fatal accident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m., when the driver of a southbound 2006 Lexus ran a red light at Jefferson Avenue and state Route 78 in Oceanside at high speed, sending the car crashing into a 2000 Toyota 4Runner and a light pole, according to police.
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Gilmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepson#Murder#Crime Stoppers#After Hours#Ucsd Medical Center
Times of San Diego

Woman Suffers Fractured Pelvis After Being Hit by Truck in Lincoln Park

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Sunday when a vehicle hit her as she crossed a Lincoln Park street, police said. At 6:19 a.m. Sunday, the woman, 30, entered the westbound traffic lanes in the 4900 block of Imperial Avenue. A westbound 2015 Toyota Tacoma with a male driver, 52, at the wheel, struck her, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Man, 87, Stumbles into Intersection and Is Struck and Killed By Charter Bus

An 87-year-old man was killed when he stumbled into an intersection in San Diego and was struck by a charter bus, authorities said. The pedestrian was crossing in the 500 block of San Ysidro Boulevard, approximately 10 feet south of the intersection at Virginia Avenue, when he stumbled into the northbound No. 1 lane at about 6:45 p.m. Friday. The man fell just in front of an approaching charter bus, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy