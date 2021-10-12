CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian understands Longhorns’ defense must finish better

By Xander Peters
Burnt Orange Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian understands that the Longhorns “didn’t generate enough pressure” against the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend. “The calls weren’t really changing on our end. The calls weren’t really changing on their end. But for whatever reason, we weren’t able to make him (Campbell) uncomfortable enough,” Sarkisian said during his weekly press conference, per 247Sports. ““Twice they fumble the snap and he goes over, picks it up - one time he throws a completion for a touchdown. The other time, he runs over there and picks it up and gets a completion on third down that ultimately made us burn a timeout (with 4:44 left to play). So there was opportunity for him to be uncomfortable. ... Nothing was really coming out on time. There was a couple throws that did, but most everything was kind of off schedule. So I don’t know if that affected our guys some as far as not wanting to let him out of the pocket as opposed to just trying to make him uncomfortable?”

www.burntorangenation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said about Oklahoma State

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will get his first-ever matchup against Oklahoma State and its head coach Mike Gundy this Saturday when the Cowboys travel south to Austin. Sarkisian, who is in his first year with the Longhorns, had plenty of high praise for Gundy and his long-term success in Stillwater when asked about facing Oklahoma State for the first time during Monday's press conference earlier this week. Kickoff between No. 12 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Texas is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT and will air on FOX.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Steve Sarkisian, standout punters and Iowa OC Brian Ferentz

I say this knowing full well it’s too early to make any sort of declaration about Steve Sarkisian 2.0. But watching Texas fall apart in the fourth quarter Saturday rang a bell about Sarkisian’s stops at Washington and USC. So I went digging. His record in one-score games is 15-13, slightly below his record of 35-24 in other games. Was it that in his season-and-a-half at USC the Trojans lost four games as two-score favorites? That speaks to mental discipline. But, no, it takes more than a half-season to impress upon players that the cost of discipline is high but surely worth paying. If Texas doesn’t learn from that experience Saturday, Sarkisian isn’t doing his job.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Are the Texas Longhorns beset by fragility?

Calling a football team “soft” is a damning indictment. For players who subject themselves to a daily physical grind to prepare for 12 Saturdays in the fall, “soft” does not seem to be the word that comes to mind. To that end, the Texas Longhorns do not appear soft. Reasonable...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
The Spun

Look: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian got his first chance to coach in a Red River Rivalry game this weekend, as his No. 21 Texas Longhorns took on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go as planned for the first year head coach. Despite jumping out to a first half lead...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian: Hudson Card will get his opportunity at Texas

First-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian decided weeks ago that after Casey Thompson took over as the starter, he still wasn’t going to sit quarterback Hudson Card, rendering him unable to preserve a potential redshirt season. Card, who started Texas’ first two games of the season, led Texas to a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#American Football#Campbell#Longhorns#Ou#Texas Media#Dallas Morning News#Monda
247Sports

Texas Football: Steve Sarkisian explains how addressing team's past with TCU helped build trust with players

Anyone who has kept up with Texas football over the years knows that recent history has not exactly been kind to the Longhorns in their series with the TCU Horned Frogs. Entering the Week 5 clash between the two in-state foes, TCU had prevailed in seven of the nine meetings since joining the Big 12 in 2012. First-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, however, was not afraid to address what he called the "elephant in the room" during his press conference last Monday when previewing the matchup.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Houston Chronicle

Finger: With Red River meltdown, real job begins for UT's Steve Sarkisian

DALLAS — Texas hired Steve Sarkisian nine months ago. His job started Saturday. See, now he knows. Now he knows about tradition, now he knows about dread, and now he understands how closely those two concepts tend to be entwined at his new place of employment. The Longhorns rarely experience one without the other.
DALLAS, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian explains Xavier Worthy’s fumble against Oklahoma

In four plays — including a two-point conversion — the Texas Longhorns went from a win probability over 90 percent to the Oklahoma Sooners possessing a win probability of nearly 85 percent, a key stretch contributing to the shocking 55-48 loss. Starting with the off-schedule 52-yard pass from Oklahoma quarterback...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Sarkisian's outfit for the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma had the internet going wild

Steve Sarkisian was set to coach his first game in the Red River Rivalry as Texas’ head coach and he certainly came dressed to impress. Sark popped out in all of the Longhorn colors. The blazer on his suit was orange. His pants were cream-colored with a Longhorn orange and brown trim to them. The tie he wore was a perfect accent piece. The shoes were crisp. He even added a Longhorn pin to the ensemble to make sure everything popped.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Burnt Orange Nation

Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference ahead of Oklahoma State

The No. 25 Texas Longhorns face perhaps their toughest off-field test of the season — how do they bounce back after blowing a big lead to the rival Oklahoma Sooners?. They’re staring down another undefeated foe from north of the Red River, the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys. OSU has had some near misses so far this season, but are coming off of a bye week and are always ready for the Texas matchup. After losing five of six from 2013 to 2018, the Longhorns have won the last two matchups against the Cowboys, both of them by just one score.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian criticizes defenses ability to finish game

Ahead of the Red River Rivalry, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is hoping the Longhorns defense will do a better job finishing out the game, than the unit did against TCU. “I thought Saturday against TCU, they have a lot of playmakers on that offense,” he said. “Their running back (Zach Evans) is a fantastic player. They have wideouts, the quarterback (Max Duggan) is a gamer, they have a lot of schemes there. I thought our guys played really, really well up until the last seven, eight minutes in that game.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy