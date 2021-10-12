Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian understands Longhorns’ defense must finish better

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian understands that the Longhorns “didn’t generate enough pressure” against the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend. “The calls weren’t really changing on our end. The calls weren’t really changing on their end. But for whatever reason, we weren’t able to make him (Campbell) uncomfortable enough,” Sarkisian said during his weekly press conference, per 247Sports. ““Twice they fumble the snap and he goes over, picks it up - one time he throws a completion for a touchdown. The other time, he runs over there and picks it up and gets a completion on third down that ultimately made us burn a timeout (with 4:44 left to play). So there was opportunity for him to be uncomfortable. ... Nothing was really coming out on time. There was a couple throws that did, but most everything was kind of off schedule. So I don’t know if that affected our guys some as far as not wanting to let him out of the pocket as opposed to just trying to make him uncomfortable?”