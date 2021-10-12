CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The abortion option: Pills by mail

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 9 days ago
As states like Arkansas move ever closer to actual or constructive bans on abortion, it’s time to note there is an option for women: self-managed abortion by a two-pill regimen in the early stages of pregnancy (but later than the six-week ban Texas has in place and which Arkansas has attempted.)

