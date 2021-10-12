The abortion option: Pills by mail

When our son was the quarterback on the high school football team, my husband—who was also his coach — gave him the book “Uncommon” by Tony Dungy for them to read together. I didn’t read it but I might as well have because they talked about it so much our family adopted a sort of litmus test for choices and actions: Is it common or uncommon? The idea was that anyone could do the common thing. But to be uncommon — that’s something special. Coach Dungy’s challenge for himself and his players was to be uncommonly good at football, and like him, we found the concept spills over into everything else in life. The common thing is the easy thing, the thing everyone else is doing, the status quo. It’s the uncommon person who rises above that. And just like a diamond of the first water, the uncommon thing may be so beautiful we decide it’s worth it. But it’s going to cost us a lot more.
