(KNSI) — Officials with the Sartell St. Stephen School District are warning parents about a new social media challenge involving fight clubs. District officials, along with the Sartell Police Department and Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, sent an email to parents asking them to discuss with their students their behavior during and outside of school hours regarding the latest TikTok challenge inviting students to create a fight club and engage in physical fights outside of school hours and away from school grounds. Other challenges have encouraged students to assault teachers, vandalize bathrooms, and steal school property.

SARTELL, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO