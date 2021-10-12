Ravens vs. Colts: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
The Jackson 5-04 We are running out of words to really describe what Lamar Jackson is doing on the football field right now for the Ravens. Instead of using more adjectives to describe Jackson's performance, how about two numbers instead, 523 and 504. The Ravens as a team produced 523 yards of offense, and Lamar Jackson accounted for 504 of those yards. The former MVP's 2nd half on Monday Night was one of the best performances of his career. It was also, statistically, the best 400-yard passing game of all-time.www.baltimorebeatdown.com
