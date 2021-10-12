CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harness-building software simplifies quoting process, automates harness documentation

By Lee Teschler
Design World Network
 8 days ago

Harness Builder 2021 for E3.series introduces enhancements to augment, automate, and improve wire harness design modularization and manufacturing documentation. Harness Builder for E3.series is a cutting-edge solution to efficiently take the wire harness manufacturing process from start to finish. It enables the designer to use intelligent designs to simplify the quoting process, automate the harness documentation process, and drive next-generation manufacturing processes. The combination of a reusable smart parts database, 1:1 scale formboard drawings, and outputs to drive testing and wire-processing machines improves the design process while reducing manufacturing costs.

