Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast, release date and more

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies, not just because it will mark director James Gunn's return (and possible departure from) the MCU. It also looks to be the final chapter of the Guardians' story (spinoffs are not to be ruled out).

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We've seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it's pretty dang terrifying.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES
Variety

Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

Thor: Love and Thunder cast, set photos, release date, plot, villain and everything else we know

Thor: Love and Thunder really is bringing a lot of love and a lot of thunder to the Marvel sequel. Chris Hemsworth returns as the Norse god in Thor 4, though this time, he'll share the hammer (and power) with Natalie Portman. Filming on Thor: Love and Thunder is underway in Australia, and we've seen leaked set photos of the movie's villain, played by Christian Bale. He's not the only big name joining the Thor 4 cast, either — Russell Crowe is on board as a major new character.
MOVIES
Collider

Will Poulter Comments on Adam Warlock Casting for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: “I Feel Very Lucky”

Will Poulter has commented on his recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 casting as Adam Warlock by saying he feels “very lucky” for the opportunity to play one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. During a red carpet interview with Flip Your Wig, Poulter said he’s working on getting ready to become Adam Warlock in the final chapter of James Gunn’s Guardians trilogy.
MOVIES
Deadline

Marvel Movie Shifts: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ To Kick Off Summer 2022, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Heads To July & More

As Disney/Marvel’s Eternals is being aggressively buzzed to possibly open at $100 million, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel’s co-production with Sony, to open even higher, Disney has just shifted its entire Marvel movie theatrical schedule for 2022 and beyond. Exhibition, no need to be alarmed: This has nothing to do with a change in distribution strategy for these films, I’m informed. There’s no Disney+ theatrical day-and-date going on, nor are Disney execs immediately concerned about the future of the global marketplace. It’s all on account of a domino effect going on with production and filmmakers. Some titles are contending with finishing scenarios...
MOVIES
WRBL News 3

Best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before the movie comes out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that “Eternals” is coming to theaters in less than a month, many people are curious about these never-before-seen Marvel characters. While Marvel fans may be well aware of the Eternals and how they’re enmeshed in the Marvel Universe, those new to these near-immortal beings may […]
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Eternals - "Introducing the Eternals" Official Featurette

Meet the cast of the heroes from the upcoming movie, Marvel Studios' Eternals, in this new featurette. Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. The cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Marvel Studios' Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, opens in theaters on November 5, 2021.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

2021 box office hits: ‘Shang-Chi,’ ‘Black Widow’ among biggest money-makers (so far)

The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the world over the past two years, and movie theaters are no exception. Box office revenues are down significantly as some moviegoers have chosen to stay away from crowded indoor events. Yet, theaters are slowly but surely climbing their way back to some level of normalcy, with many films crossing $100 million in the U.S. alone. The big studios like Disney and Warner Bros. are continuing to lead the pack, even if their films are making slightly less than normal. Disney has already released two films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ Sequels Push Back Release Dates

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the move. Disney on Monday made a number of changes to Marvel’s upcoming slate that, for the most part, sees titles delayed by several months or more. Those titles include the Black Panther sequel, which moves from July 8, 2022, to Nov. 11, 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness kicks off the reshuffling in relocating from March 25, 2022, to May 6, 2022, a date previously occupied by Thor: Love and Thunder. Other studios wasted no time in taking advantage of the changes. Paramount quickly announced it will now launch romantic action-adventure The Lost City, starring...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Marvels’ Director Nia DaCosta on Why Thanos’ Snap Was “All” Captain America’s Fault

Nia DaCosta has chosen a side in the debate about which Avenger’s decision ultimately led to Thanos’ success — and her finger is pointed directly at Captain America. In a recent interview with Roxane Gay for Inverse, the Marvels director discussed the nature of (and connection between) unwilling martyrs in both her recent horror film Candyman and within the superhero genre. While DaCosta argues that the unwilling martyr that is Candyman is a hero, “especially in the way we shifted his lore a bit in my film,” she sees Captain America’s role in Thanos’ mission as more along the lines of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Talks ‘Eternals’ Ambition and That ‘Venom’ Surprise

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige counts himself fortunate to have spent years working with Stan Lee, the comic book writer who became world famous thanks to cameos in films based on Marvel creations. But Feige regrets never meeting Jack Kirby, the legendary artist whose work included Captain America, X-Men, the Hulk, Fantastic Four and many more. Eternals is Kirby’s latest creation to come to the big screen, with filmmaker Chloé Zhao adapting the cosmic tale the writer-artist introduced in the 1970s. “The whole movie is a love letter to what one man was able to do with a pencil, sitting at a...
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Gifts for Marvel Fans: From Loki and Sylvie Hot Toys to Avengers Lego Sets

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The MCU is back in full force ahead of “Eternals,” the latest star-studded Marvel film set to release Nov. 5. And as we head into the holidays, it’s apt time to start thinking of what to get the biggest Marvel fans in your life . Luckily, Marvel has had a busy past year churning out films such as “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi” and ultra-popular Disney...
SHOPPING
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES

