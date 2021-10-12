CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Newsfeed Now: Coroner expected to release autopsy in Gabby Petito case; Couple ties knot in their high school band room

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSAJU_0cOrsnYZ00

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQC6x_0cOrsnYZ00

(NEXSTAR) – A Wyoming coroner is expected to update the public on Gabby Petito’s autopsy Tuesday afternoon.

See the full story on NewsNation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AVW9_0cOrsnYZ00

House lawmakers are back in Washington Tuesday to take up a bill to raise the nation’s debt limit by $480 billion dollars and keep the government funded through December 3. The Senate passed the bill last week and now the House is expected to do the same.

See the full story on NewsNation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnK1N_0cOrsnYZ00

A man is recovering from a double lung transplant after contracting COVID-19.

See the full story on Local 4 News WHBF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9pyK_0cOrsnYZ00

Though it is rare, men can get breast cancer.  While the disease is most commonly found in women, about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States reportedly is found in a man.

See the story on PIX 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2G5s_0cOrsnYZ00

A New Jersey school is under fire after a mom claimed that her daughter’s teacher snatched the girl’s hijab from her head.

See the full story on PIX 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nd8E_0cOrsnYZ00

A couple married in their high school band room after rekindling their love years later.

See the story on NBC4

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: Coroner to provide more details on Gabby Petito's autopsy

More details are expected Tuesday on the autopsy of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old who was reported missing — and later found dead — after her fiancé returned home from a cross-country road trip without her. Teton County, Wyoming, Coroner Dr. Brent Blue is hosting a press conference Tuesday on the autopsy at 12:30 p.m. MT, 2:30 p.m. Eastern.
TETON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Band#Newsfeed Now Coroner#Newsnation House#Senate#Hijab
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

777
Followers
438
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy