16-year-old struck by gunfire overnight

By Charlie Dwyer
 8 days ago
COLUMBUS, OH – Overnight, at 2:14 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to Mt. Vernon Ave. & Johnson St. on the report of gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found the 16-year-old victim with a minor scratch to the side. He was treated and released by CFD Medics who could not determine if the injury was from an actual gunshot.

