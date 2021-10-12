The Boys From Bean Town Are One Step Away From The World Series

Tonight, it begins. The Red Sox enter the American League Championship Series or ALCS for short. There’s nothing like listening to the local broadcast team instead of the announcers hired by the major TV networks. I’m always a little bit less nervous during big games listening to Joe Castiglione, Will Flemming, and Sean McDonough. If I’m watching the game in my comfy chair, I will turn on my radio and listen to the game on the radio. Since my cable feed is a little ahead of the radio feed, I simply pause the action on the TV enough to perfectly sync the game up on the radio. It is so much more enjoyable. I also do that with the Patriot broadcasts.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO