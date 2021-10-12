The Boys From Bean Town Are One Step Away From The World Series
Monday night's game at Friendly Fenway was truly a nail biter. It did not start out well for the Red Sox as they blew a 5 to nothing lead against a tough Tampa Bay team (The Rays won 100 games for the 2nd straight year as they were hoping for another appearance in the fall classic, but that was not the case). Raphael Devers initiated the scoring by delivering a 3 run homer plus Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez tallied key hits that brought runners in to score.wupe.com
Comments / 0