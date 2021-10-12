Woman carjacked at Wawa next-door from police headquarters
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Sunday, October 10, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Officers Michael Hyle and Scott Keefe responded to the area of Lacey Road and Arlington Avenue for a report of a vehicle left in the middle of the road. The vehicle was described as a white BMW SUV with extensive damage and no one around it. Officers discovered that the BMW was reported stolen from Muttonville, New York. A witness described that two male subjects exited the BMW and approached him for help. The witness felt unsafe and drove away without further contact.
