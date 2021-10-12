CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How and Why to Bring Back and Engage the Volunteer, the Parent, and the Community

Cover picture for the articleThe late Michael Novak, a Templeton Prize recipient and philosopher, quipped, “Marriage, the family unit, was the “original Department of Health, Education and Welfare.”. When did parents decide the government knew how to raise children? Shifts in values and beliefs happen in the slow slid. Parents are frustrated and need help because the extended family and neighborhoods are declining. College degrees are a very expensive process and are sold as the best “way to get ahead in America”. After paying a lot of money for a degree, we need to find someone to listen to what we’ve learned, creating an unconscious bias that the trained professional has more skills and knowledge than the average parent.

