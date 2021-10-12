CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bomb threat reported at Pittsburgh Catholic school, staff and students evacuated

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
 8 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A bomb threat made at a Catholic school in Pittsburgh in the last half hour has led to an evacuation of all students and staff, according to a spokesperson for the diocese.

This is happening at St. Benedict the Moor in the Hill District neighborhood. The spokesperson told Channel 11 that 162 kids and 21 staff were evacuated.

Police helped with traffic and completed their search of the building. A spokesperson for the department is on the way there.

Staff are allowed back into the building.

According to a diocese spokesperson, plans are in the works for an early dismissal, and parents are starting to pick students up.

