WAMG Giveaway: Win the Blu-ray of the Ted Bundy Drama NO MAN OF GOD Starring Elijah Wood – Available October 19th
RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the drama/thriller NO MAN OF GOD on DVD and Blu-ray on October 19, 2021. Here’s the trailer:. Directed by Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere), NO MAN OF GOD stars Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Aleksa Palladino (The Irishman) and Robert Patrick (Terminator 2). It was written by Kit Lesser. The DVD will be available for an SRP of $29.96 and the Blu-ray for an SRP of $29.97.www.wearemoviegeeks.com
