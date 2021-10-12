Lightning Prioritizing Power Over Scoring Potential in Rookie Forwards

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.

