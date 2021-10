Lufthansa Cargo has operated its final McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighter flight. The tri-jet leaves the fleet after more than 23 years. The carrier’s last MD-11 with registration D-ALCC, which was at the same time the last MD-11 aircraft registered in Europe, will be sold to an American freighter company. It operated its last flight for Lufthansa Cargo from New York (JFK) to Frankfurt, where it arrived on Sunday. The final flight was postponed several times due to last-minute schedule changes.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO