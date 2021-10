It's true, a place in Illinois makes Candy Corn Brats, and now that we all know that these exist the question is...Would you eat one?. There are times when you are scrolling through the internet and you have to do a double-take to make sure what you read was actually real, and not something from The Onion. Well, this just happened to me when I read an article claiming there is a place in Illinois that makes Halloween-inspired bratwursts and that includes a Candy Corn Brat.

