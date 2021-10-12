CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden is out as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, why is anyone surprised?

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Gruden conned the world into thinking he was a football genius. Illustration : Getty. There isn’t much to add to the whole Jon Gruden dumbassery that my colleagues Carron Phillips didn’t address yesterday or Criss Partee the day before. Gruden never deserved his position, certainly didn’t do much to earn it while he was there, and then was found out as a world-class asshole who also didn’t win enough games. Gruden wasn’t even a good analyst, he just kept telling people he was and people believed it. Get Rich Gannon to an MVP once and apparently you can sucker an entire sport, as long as you commandeered ESPN’s bullhorn.

