Ouray School has quarantined the first grade class after a COVID-19 exposure, the first time the school has done so since classes resumed in August. A member of the first grade cohort tested positive, and the rest of the grade is considered a close contact, Principal Kenneth Nelson said in a letter to parents posted on the school's website. Students and teachers are assigned to cohorts and kept separate from other cohorts in an effort to prevent transmission across classes or grade levels.

OURAY COUNTY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO