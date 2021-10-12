CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’

CBS Tampa
CBS Tampa
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nsG33_0cOrjxt800
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A female passenger parading through a Denver International Airport concourse last month without any clothing drew attention from fellow passengers and airport police. The woman, who had no luggage, appeared to be carrying some kind of a thermos, bottle or drink holder in her right hand. Beyond that, she was completely naked.

(credit: CBS)

“How are you doing? Where are you from?” she asked bystanders who were videotaping her.

In a minute-long video clip shared with CBS4, Denver police officers with a large blanket can be seen following the woman in an attempt to get her to cover up. She was smiling and laughing.

“Ma’am, ma’am,” police can be heard calling to the woman as they followed her.

At one point she skips away from police who are attempting to wrap the blanket around her.

(credit: CBS)

The incident took place near Gate A-37 just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 19, according to Denver police. Typically, only ticketed passengers can get to the airport’s gates.

In their report, airport police wrote they received a “Report of an intoxicated female completely nude. Officers.. responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue. Paramedics were called code 10 (which indicates an emergency response) The female, was transported to University Hospital by ambulance due to an undetermined medical episode.”

Denver police and airport authorities had no further information on the woman and the bizarre incident.

Although CBS4 has obtained a copy of the video, the station is choosing not to broadcast it because authorities reported the woman was believed to be experiencing a medical issue.

READ MORE: Court Dismisses Case Against Westin DIA Filed By United Airlines Pilot Who Stood Naked In Front Of DIA Hotel Room Window

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Huge Security Lines At Denver International Airport, May ‘Exceed Post-Pandemic Security Screening Record’

DENVER (CBS4) – Security lines at Denver International Airport are extremely long Friday morning. The airport tweeted that they are “likely to exceed our post-pandemic security screening record.” Lines at DIA on Friday morning (credit: CBS) They said this weekend is expected to be very busy at the airport. Friday and Sunday were expected to be the busiest travel days. (credit: CBS) Road traffic coming in and out of the airport was also very slow Friday morning. (credit: CBS) Officials strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport in person a full 2 hours before the flight’s boarding time. RELATED: Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers
DENVER, CO
WGN TV

Passenger detained at LaGuardia Airport after flight evacuated

NEW YORK (AP) — A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Airport Police#Luggage#Cbs4#University Hospital#United Airlines Pilot
CBS Denver

Parking Problems Plague Denver International Airport On Saturday

DENVER (CBS4) – For much of Saturday, Denver International Airport reported nearly-full parking lots. They stated at 8:40 a.m., the east parking garage was nearing capacity, and the east economy lot was full, while the west economy lot was also near capacity. (credit: CBS) By 11:20 a.m., they shared all parking areas were full, and urged travelers to use offsite shuttle parking. But, a few hours later, those off-site areas were getting close to capacity. “I’ve seen them full, but usually the top levels up here are fairly sparse,” said Nancy Ferguson,, who was lucky enough to find a spot in the east garage....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Security Lines Easing Slightly As Denver International Airport Urges Travelers To Allow Plenty Of Time

DENVER (CBS4)– Security lines at Denver International Airport had improved slightly on Saturday morning over Friday’s lines but airport officials are still urging passengers to arrive early. CBS4 editor Kevin Strong took an image of the security area on Saturday, which showed people moving through the lines and not snaking around to the restrooms in the hallway like the day before. (credit: Kevin Strong) On Friday, DIA tweeted the lines are “likely to exceed our post-pandemic security screening record.” This weekend is expected to be very busy at the airport with Friday and Sunday expected to be the busiest travel days. (credit: CBS) Officials strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport in person a full 2 hours before the flight’s boarding time. The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot reopened temporarily on Friday and Saturday due to limited parking availability in the economy lots. The shuttle lot closed Friday evening but passengers can still catch a shuttle to the lot to retrieve their vehicles. RELATED: Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers

DENVER (CBS4) – The Pikes Peak shuttle lot at Denver International Airport has been closed for nearly a year-and-a-half, but it will open on a temporary basis to handle a larger load of travelers for part of this weekend, the airport announced on Friday. “I think us just opening that temporarily is going to alleviate strain which we had last weekend,” says Alex Renteria, the Public Information Officer for Denver International Airport. (credit: CBS) The parking lot opened at 9 a.m. on Friday and it will stay open for parking vehicles only until 5 p.m. on Saturday. It costs $8 per day to...
DENVER, CO
Denver Post

Denver airport clocks third-highest passenger traffic in world amid travel surge

The latest sign that air travel remains scrambled by the pandemic: Denver International Airport’s passenger traffic ranked as the third-busiest in the world during the first half of 2021. DIA recorded 24.7 million passengers taking off or landing between January and June, according to raw data collected by Airports Council...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Airlines
CBS Denver

Denver International Airport’s ‘Snow And Tell’ Shows Off Snow Clearing Abilities

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport is preparing for snow. As part of Winter Preparedness Week, maintenance crews showed off their equipment for DIA’s “snow and tell” on Wednesday. (credit: CBS) The airport said that crews can clear all runways in less than 15 minutes. (credit: CBS) “Just the techniques and the formations that we use and the equipment that we use — we’re one of the best. It’s phenomenal that we can clear them that quickly. That’s one pass down the runway and they’re ready to go back to the airlines,” said Assistant Director Field Maintenance Rich Brannan. (credit: CBS) Crews also maintain 300 miles of roadways. They believe they have the staff to handle whatever this winter brings.
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

Passengers At LaGuardia, Other Airports Around Country Miffed By Southwest Airlines Mass Flight Cancellations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were long lines and frustration at many airports nationwide this weekend on the heels of a slew of flight cancellations by Southwest, the nation’s largest domestic airline. Cancellations started Friday and have continued stacking up since. At LaGuardia Airport, more than half of the 27 departures scheduled for Sunday were either delayed or canceled. CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with many frustrated passengers who said they just want the airline to get it together. “Yesterday, the flight was cancelled at 5:30 p.m. when it was time for us to leave and today they cancelled it at 8:59 p.m.,” said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wtae.com

Southwest flight woes impacting passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — Southwest Airlines was apologizing to passengers aftercanceling more than a thousand flights over the weekend, including many in Pittsburgh. Passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport were in line Monday morning, hoping to get re-booked after their flights were unexpectedly canceled. Chris Jewell, a passenger on a canceled 7:20 a.m. flight to Las Vegas, calls the entire experience frustrating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gazette

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights at Denver International Airport

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights at Denver International Airport were canceled over the weekend as the airline reported operational issues. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 148 Southwest flights were canceled and 130 were delayed at DIA, according to ware.com/live/cancelled/today" target="_blank">Flight Aware. That accounts for more than 90% of DIA’s 163 total canceled flights and makes DIA the airport with the most cancellations worldwide Sunday afternoon.
DENVER, CO
Jackson Hole Radio

Airport passengers increase

Jackson Hole Airport posted an appreciable increase in passenger traffic last month over September of 2020, and coincidentally over the same month in 2019. According to statistics reported to the airport board, last month saw a 71% increase over September 2020 with 55,861 passengers flying out of the valley which also compares with 44,868 passengers in 2019 which was the last normal year before the pandemic. Meanwhile, 53,918 passengers arrived through the airport for a 63% increase over September of 2020 and 9510 more passengers than arrived in September of 2019.
JACKSON, WY
9NEWS

United Airlines adding new international flight from Denver

DENVER — United Airlines will add a new European destination on its flight schedule from Colorado next year. United announced on Thursday it will add service between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Munich, Germany in spring of 2022. The new Munich flight will join United's existing service from Denver to...
DENVER, CO
simpleflying.com

60% Of Dallas Fort Worth’s International Passengers Come From Mexico

Mexico is a key market for American Airlines and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The carrier is close to turning 80 years old of having its first international flight to Mexico (the second overall in its history), and the Texan hub has had an incredible increase of Mexican travelers going through its infrastructure. Let’s investigate further.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Tampa

CBS Tampa

Tampa, FL
640
Followers
369
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://tampa.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy