CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Highlights and goal: Zimbabwe 0-1 Ghana in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

By Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
vavel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur coverage of the Zimbabwe vs. Ghana match of Matchday 4 of the second round of the African qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup comes to an end. Thank you for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 10:58 AM6...

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Maria Times

Netherlands beats Latvia 1-0 in World Cup qualifying Group G

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Davy Klaassen scored the only goal as the Netherlands beat Latvia 1-0 to solidify its position at the top of Europe Group G in World Cup qualifying as Turkey and Norway played out a 1-1 in Istanbul. Midfielder Klaassen scored his eighth international goal in the...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Kenya 0-1 Mali: Kone scores as Harambee Stars fail to qualify for the World Cup

Mali have registered a second straight 2022 World Cup qualifying win after condemning Harambee Stars to a 1-0 defeat at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday. After helping Mali to register a 5-0 win in the first leg in Morocco on Thursday, Kone found the back of the net 10 minutes into the second half with their first shot on target.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gideon Mensah
Person
André Ayew
Person
Yaw Yeboah
Miami Herald

Brazil, Colombia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifying

Brazil's run of consecutive wins in South American World Cup qualifying ended Sunday when it was held to a 0-0 by Colombia in Barranquilla. It was Brazil's first draw after nine wins in the tournament, although its superclasico with Argentina last month was contentiously suspended because of COVID-19 protocols after 7 minutes of play. FIFA will decide what to do with the match.
FIFA
The Independent

FIFA, Qatar team up with WHO for World Cup health promotion

FIFA and Qatari organizers of next year's World Cup teamed up with the World Health Organization on Monday to use soccer’s marquee event for promoting public health.The move follows years of scrutiny on Qatar and criticism of conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers needed for massive projects tied to the tournament.“Events like the World Cup and the Olympic Games are perfect partners for promoting health and solidarity,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.When FIFA picked Qatar in 2010 to host the World Cup, the expected health risk was exposing 32 teams of players, thousands of workers...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Cosafa Cup#Matchday 4 Of#African#Ghanaian#Gk
vavel.com

Atletico de Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Score Updates (2-3)

Giménez, in the free-kick, was brought down by Jota when he was going to get to the ball and the referee gave the penalty, but he went to the VAR to review the shot and CANCELLED the penalty! After that Alexander-Arnold left and Joe Gomez came in. 4:10 PM44 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Many European states support UEFA in Super League legal case

More than half of the European Union member states have formally opposed soccer’s Super League project at the European Court of Justice, UEFA said Wednesday.Of the 27 EU members, 16 filed written submissions against the league to the court in Luxembourg by Monday’s deadline. The court has been asked by a judge in Madrid to examine if UEFA and FIFA have a monopoly control of the sport.UEFA said the 16 nations include Spain and Italy — home countries of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the teams leading the 12-club Super League company’s legal fight.Germany is also expected to oppose...
UEFA
The Independent

Scotland take big step towards next stage with T20 World Cup win over PNG

Scotland made it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup and took a big step towards the Super 12 stage as Richie Berrington and Josh Davey fired them to a 17-run win over Papua New Guinea.Having upset Bangladesh in their opening fixture, the Scots did not take their eye off the ball as they condemned the tournament first-timers to an early exit in OmanBerrington was the star turn, striking 70 off 49 deliveries to push his side towards 165 for nine and later contributing a wonderful one-handed catch. Scotland should have scored more but lost six wickets in...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
Ghana
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
FIFA
AFP

England ordered to play game behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final chaos

England must play their next home match in a UEFA competition behind closed doors following disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, European football's governing body ruled on Monday. The showpiece game between England and Italy on July 11 was marred by chaotic scenes as ticketless fans forced their way through security cordons to gain entry to the stadium. In addition to the one-match sanction, UEFA has imposed a ban for a second game, which is suspended for two years. The English Football Association (FA) has also been fined 100,000 euros ($116,000) over various issues including "lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium" and the "throwing of objects".
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy