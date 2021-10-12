Why is Intentional Replayability Important?

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. London, UK (October 19, 2021) — Modiphius Entertainment is pleased to announce that two new titles will be distributed through the publisher’s VIA MODIPHIUS co-publishing partnership program, which gives independent creators access to Modiphius’ extensive retail and digital distribution network, along with support through the company’s social media and PR channels. Fantasy adventure wargame Five Leagues from the Borderlands and modern warfare-themed Battlespace are the newest titles to receive support from the program and join popular tabletop RPGs and wargames including Index Card RPG Master Edition, Viking Death Squad, Five Parsecs from Home, and Rangers of Shadow Deep.
