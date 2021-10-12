Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Face Elimination After Game 3 Loss to Giants

Max Scherzer tossed seven innings and gave up just one run but it wasn’t enough for the Dodgers as they failed to score any runs. Now the team faces elimination and must win consecutive games against the Giants in order to advance to the NLCS. It was a weird game at Dodger Stadium with some intense wind that may have hurt the Dodgers offense a bit. Regardless of the loss, there’s still a path for the Dodgers to win this series.