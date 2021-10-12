CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Face Elimination After Game 3 Loss to Giants

By Baseball Essential
baseballessential.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Scherzer tossed seven innings and gave up just one run but it wasn’t enough for the Dodgers as they failed to score any runs. Now the team faces elimination and must win consecutive games against the Giants in order to advance to the NLCS. It was a weird game at Dodger Stadium with some intense wind that may have hurt the Dodgers offense a bit. Regardless of the loss, there’s still a path for the Dodgers to win this series.

www.baseballessential.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nlcs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Lockedon
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
giants365.com

Giants’ Alex Wood excited to face former Dodgers teammates in Game 3

Wood pitched two scoreless innings in the Dodgers' championship-clinching Game 6 win in last year's World Series. I'm fortunate to have been in the postseason a lot," said Wood, who will start opposite three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on Monday. Every year's different but there's nothing better than this time of year.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Photos: Giants face tougher test against Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

Although the Giants were clear winners in Game 1, many expect a more difficult challenge as San Francisco tries to win Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco faces Los Angeles' southpaw Julio Urias. In response, the Giants changed their lineup, which is something they've done all season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

It took only two games each for both the American League and National League Championship Series to diverge into complete chaos. No specific formula can help us understand how we got here. We can’t retrace our steps back to the first pitch of the first game, or even the first pitch of the first ...
MLB
arcamax.com

Bill Plaschke: Never-give-up Dodgers show longtime rival Giants they're built for elimination games

LOS ANGELES — A night after they whimpered, they wailed. A game after being blown to the brink of elimination, they gusted and swirled and whipped. C'mon, you really thought the Dodgers were going away quietly? You really thought baseball's resilient defending champions were just going to lay down and let those maddening San Francisco Giants celebrate in their backyard?
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB playoffs scores: Live updates as Red Sox try to eliminate Rays; Dodgers, Giants set for crucial Game 3

Major League Baseball's postseason continues on Monday with slate of three games. Monday's MLB playoff schedule originally had four games, but White Sox-Astros was rained out in Chicago. The first game on the docket saw the Atlanta Braves take a 2-1 NLDS lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. The other NLDS matchup, Dodgers vs. Giants, is even at 1-1 heading into Monday night's Game 3.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

The Rundown: Hoyer Preparing for Busy Offseason, Contreras Could Be Hot Commodity, White Sox and Brewers Eliminated, Dodgers Push Giants to Elimination Game

It’s not the World Series, but baseball’s best teams will face off tomorrow in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the NLCS. If you’re still rooting for Kris Bryant, I’m sure you’ll have your eyes glued to your television set. Meanwhile, back at the corner of Clark & Addison, Jed Hoyer is readying himself for a busy winter and a chance to get the Cubs back into the postseason race as soon as possible.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cody Bellinger wins redemption with one swing as Dodgers eliminate Giants in classic Game 5

Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Cody Bellinger, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, National League West. Playing a recent NL MVP winner has rarely been questionable. Yet it felt questionable for much of the season as the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers kept penciling in Cody Bellinger as he floundered to a miserable .165/.240/.302 line.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy