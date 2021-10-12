OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Lanier's Carson Thomas

Highlights: Completed 10 of 11 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and rushed nine times for 88 yards and three TDs in a win over Central Gwinnett. Coach David Willingham’s take: “Carson is our all-around leader. He leads us on the field, in the weight room and in the school building. Carson is a tremendous human, and we love him. His play Friday night is a direct result of his hard work and commitment to being a Longhorn. We are so proud of him.”