Tower 28's Tinted Sunscreen Is *Almost* Too Good to Be True

The decision to get a facelift is deeply personal and riddled with all kinds of important questions: how much does a facelift cost? Will I still look like myself? Is it even safe? “When people think about facelifts, they think about stretched lips, joker smiles, windswept faces,” says Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Catherine Chang. “But the reality today is that if you have a good surgeon, you can’t tell if somebody has had [one].” Thanks to advances over the last few decades, you might not realize how common facelifts actually are (according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, they’ve increased by 75% in the last 20 years). “A lot of celebrities, friends, and family have actually had these lifts,” says Dr. Chang, who hopes to remove the stigma of cosmetic surgery.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO