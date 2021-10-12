CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 'Last Podcast on the Left' will no longer be a Spotify exclusive

By Wendy Lee, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedy-horror program "Last Podcast on the Left" announced Tuesday it will no longer be exclusive to Spotify, becoming the second podcast to exit such a deal. The move is a sign of the growing competition for talent in the podcast space as audience streaming sites work to draw larger audiences.

Dawn Ostroff
Joe Budden
Henry Zebrowski
Joe Rogan
