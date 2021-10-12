Why 'Last Podcast on the Left' will no longer be a Spotify exclusive

Dawn Ostroff joins Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit. Okay, So it's not like musicians are not controversial, but once you get into podcasts you are providing platform for creators who are often very popular and you don't control what they say. Um And you know, there was some reporting recently that uh some Spotify employees were not happy with some of what has the content that had been on Joe Rogan's show. Um Joe Rogan, for anybody who doesn't know is incredibly popular podcaster, usually number one, number one in the world. Um and he Spotify recently struck an exclusive deal with him. So in this case it was misinformation around Covid. So what is Spotify strategy for dealing with this kind of issue, which I'm sure will come up again when you have that many podcasts. So, you know, look, first of all, we um there's a difference between the content that we make and the content that we license and the content that's on the platform, but our policies are the same no matter what type of content is on our platform and we will not allow any content that infringes or in any way is inaccurate. Um We are very uh we are very, very strict about our policies as it relates to harmful, threatening malicious content and we state all of our policies um online, but I think that they're there are definitely, you know, very um aggressive moves on our part to invest in not only the R. And D. Side of of content moderation, but also in our teams uh for trust and safety and we continue to invest a significant amount of money there because it's important for everybody okay.

