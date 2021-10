The staff at The Phoblographer adore their Fujifilm camera. Three of us own products for the system. Two others are considering switching over. And for the past decade, I’ve basically bought new Fujifilm lenses or cameras each year. I’ve accumulated a lot. Over the past year, I decided it was time to pare down. We all do it! We all end up buying a new lens or sometimes a new camera that we don’t use often. So, I got rid of them. Well, I didn’t get rid of everything; I paired it down to just the necessities.

