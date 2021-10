With Sea Otter returning from its two-year hiatus, our Test Team headed to California to find out what the cycling industry has cooking for all of us soon. Based on what we saw, you can expect even more gravel bikes and gear heading to shops than ever before with a healthy sparkling of camping and bike packing stuff. Plus e-bikes, which were everywhere at Sea Otter. Everything from e-gravel bikes to e-commuter and mountain bikes, as well as plenty of e-cargo and camping bikes. We even spotted an e-tandem.

BICYCLES ・ 11 DAYS AGO