U.S. consumers’ inflation expectations remain elevated, NY Fed survey finds

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. consumers increased their short-term and medium-term inflation expectations again in September, but they lowered their views on how much home prices, fuel costs and other expenses will rise over the next year, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve. Median expectations...

Supermarket News

Consumer spending in key center store categories remains elevated in 2021

Americans spent 2% more year-over-year on groceries and consumer packaged goods (CPGs) in September 2021, and 13% more compared to September 2019, according to new data from NCSolutions. The September data shows the percent change in U.S. consumer spending for key center store categories comparing September 2021 to September 2020...
IBTimes

Supply Bottlenecks, Labor Shortages Slowed US Growth, Says Fed

Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US economic growth and contributed to a sharp rise in prices, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The constraints and shortage of goods caused "significantly elevated prices" in most areas of the country, the Fed said in its "beige book" report on economic conditions, which noted rising uncertainty about the outlook.
AFP

Fed's Powell investments raise questions over central bankers' market activity

Disclosure forms showing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell took $1 million to $5 million out of an investment fund last year have raised new questions about trading activity by central bank officials. Unlike a Fed regional bank president who resigned after drawing criticism last month for actively trading individual stocks, Powell's disclosure shows transactions only in funds. But the revelations come as President Joe Biden considers whether to reappoint Powell for a second four-year term as Fed chief. Powell's term ends in early February, and Biden has not yet commented on his plans, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Powell's predecessor at the Fed, reportedly supports keeping him in the post.
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages. Strong third quarter corporate earnings are helping investors overcome some doubts about the impact of the coronavirus delta variant, supply-chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve's likely move to start withdrawing some of its easy-money policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average close 0.4% higher at 35,609, missing its Aug. 16 closing...
FXStreet.com

Fed's Bowman: We may see inflation lasting longer than expected

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that the US may see inflation lasting longer than expected a few months ago. Bowman did not comment on her outlook for monetary policy in remarks prepared for a virtual event hosted by the Richmond Fed. However, she noted the obstacles making...
knoxfocus.com

Is Inflation Temporary?

I am often asked if the current inflation is permanent or transitory. The answer is “it depends.” The administration has tried to convince us that inflation is transitory. The Fed concurred. Nonetheless, the concern on the part of the public is real. No matter the measurement, prices have been rising faster than they have in more than a decade. Consumers can see it for themselves in rising prices for food, gasoline and housing. From the standpoint of economics, rising prices are only a concern if they outpace changes in consumer income. If the rise in prices is greater than the rise in income, then real income (purchasing power) falls. On the other hand, if prices rise by less than the rise in income, then purchasing power increases. However, for those whose incomes are relatively fixed, like retired seniors, inflation is particularly worrisome. Seniors who rely on social security, CDs and/or pensions are rightly worried. While Social Security payments have an inflation adjustment, CDs and pensions typically do not. CD rates have been kept abysmally low by the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rate policy initiated during the great recession of 2008. Seniors have suffered from their net worth falling yearly since 2008.
