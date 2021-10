The GBPUSD pair declined on Wednesday as the market reflects on the relatively weak UK inflation data and speculation around a possible lockdown. Data published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that the headline consumer price index (CPI) declined from 3.2% to 3.1% on a year-on-year basis. The prices declined from 0.7% to 0.4% on a month-on-month. Meanwhile, core CPI declined from 3.1% to 2.9% in the same period. Still, analysts expect that the drop in prices will be temporary considering that energy prices have risen while the government has ended the VAT relief for hospitality companies.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO