The nation’s ports are bursting at the seams, causing shipping delays around the country. And Port Houston is not immune to these delays. One factor is that Trans-Atlantic cargo has grown substantially with the Panama Canal’s expansion to accommodate larger ships. In addition, time in queues for container vessels on average increased by nearly an hour just from 2018 to 2019 at the 25 busiest U.S. container ports, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. This helps explain the literal sea of vessels packed bumper-to-bumper, often for days at a time, in the San Francisco Bay, Seattle’s Elliott Bay, Port of Los Angeles and other ports near large cities.

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO