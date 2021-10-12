CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchdog Group Gives Illinois An F In Financial Health

By Riley O'Neil
 8 days ago
Of course, come election time, you'll hear some incumbents trying to tell Illinois residents that the F stands for fabulous, fantastic, or just freaking awesome. Fiscal watchdog TruthInAccounting.org isn't running for reelection, so they crunched the numbers for Illinois and gave the state an F grade in its latest Financial State of the States report. The report showed Illinois had just over $36 billion in assets available to pay bills totaling more than $272 billion, leaving the state needing $236 billion in additional assets to pay its bills.

