Trunk or Treat is back in 2021! Sign up on Community Pass by October 27th in order to participate (as a car or as a trunk-or-treater) in the annual Trunk or Treat event to be held on Saturday, October 30 at 12pm on Harrison Avenue by the Roseland Borough Hall. Cars participating in the Trunk or Treat should arrive by 11am. Harrison Avenue will be closed by 11am and until the Trunk or Treat event concludes.