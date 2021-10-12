‘Shadow of the Colossus” true masterstroke is alienation, not immersion

If you think back to the themes of many games from the last couple of decades you might be forgiven by listing the killing of zombies, the exploring of post-apocalyptic gaming worlds, and the crafting of survival horrors as prevalent elements. Games like DayZ combined all three of these ideas very successful, with it spawning loads of copycats. It taps into the lone survivor in us all, as we are left to imagine the end of the world. Shadows of Kurgansk is a game of similar ideas, transporting us to the brink of destruction in horribly frightening environments. Mutant zombies, wild animals, and other humans are your possible foes as a dog-eat-dog environment unfolds. So clean your shotgun and eat some mushrooms, it’s time to face the Shadows of Kurgansk.

