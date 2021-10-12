CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shadow of the Colossus” true masterstroke is alienation, not immersion

By Jack Richardson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes a game a game? One answer is player agency – we are participants in the action, not passive observers. When we play, we have a degree of freedom to choose what happens. Many of the AAA blockbusters of the last few years have taken player agency as a core tenet of their design. The goal is to make a world so deep and flexible that the player-character can do almost anything they like without hitting an invisible wall that breaks the spell, taking us ‘out of the game’ and back to the real world, controller in hand.

