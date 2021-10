On Monday, The One Show's Alex Jones treated her children to an adorable family day out, during which son Kit, two, met his 'hero'. The mum-of-three shared some beautiful shots of Kit stood with children's book character the Gruffalo, and while the beast stared at the camera, Kit appeared to be a little more distracted by its big clawed feet. The youngster was appropriately dressed for the cold day out, wearing a bobble hat, with a cute fox design on the flaps, a blue jacket and some blue trousers with an animal design on them; he even had a sweet pair of wellington boots on.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO